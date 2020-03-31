Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Tops 7,400, Death Toll Stands at 89 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Canada's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,424, while the death toll stands at 89, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, over the past 24 hours, the number of those infected has increased by nearly 2,000, and 28 new fatal cases were registered.

The Health Ministry said that the highest number of infections was recorded in Canada's provinces of Quebec and Ontario ” 3,340 and 1,706 respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 780,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 37,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.