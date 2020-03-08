UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Chile Reaches 8 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Chilean Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday the eighth case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

"The ministry confirms the eighth case of the coronavirus infection in Chile.

It is a person at the age of 83," the ministry said.

The patient has been hospitalized and is stable.

On a global scale, more than 105,000 people have been infected with the virus, and over 3,600 of the have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,000 patients have recovered.

