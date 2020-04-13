(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Health Ministry of Cote d'Ivoire said it had confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases that bring the total number of those infected in the country to 574.

"This Sunday, April 12, 2020, we have registered 41 new cases of the COVID-19 infection.

In general, we have to date confirmed 574 cases, 85 recoveries and five fatalities," the ministry wrote on Facebook late on Sunday.

Over 1.85 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 114,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University, which collects statistics from various national sources.