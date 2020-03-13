UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Croatia Reaches 31, Three Patients Recover - Government

Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Croatia Reaches 31, Three Patients Recover - Government

The total number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Croatia has increased to 31, but three patients have recovered, the national government said on Friday, citing the Health Minister Vili Beros

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The total number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Croatia has increased to 31, but three patients have recovered, the national government said on Friday, citing the Health Minister Vili Beros.

"Number of those infected has reached 31, four new patients are close contacts of a previously infected person. Another 525 people are being tested, 5,900 people are under supervision," the government wrote on Twitter.

Zagreb also said that 80 percent of patients have a mild form of the disease, and that three people had negative for the coronavirus after receiving treatment and should be discharged from hospitals later in the day. These are the first recoveries in the country.

