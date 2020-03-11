Number of COVID-19 Cases in Denmark Rises to 340 - Health Ministry

The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Denmark on Wednesday reached 340, with over 1,200 people being quarantined, according to the country's Health Ministry

According to the ministry's website, two cases among the 340 were registered in the autonomous territory of the Faroe Islands. No fatalities have been reported as of yet.

Meanwhile, three new cases have been registered in Finland, the health authorities of the Pirkanmaa region said.

"Three adults in Pirkanmaa have fallen sick with the coronavirus after a trip to northern Italy. Apart from that, a student from the Pitkyayarvi high school has fallen ill with the coronavirus," the authorities said in a statement, specifying that all of the infected show symptoms varying from mild to very mild.

Later in the day, an additional 14 cases have been registered in other regions of the country, predominately in the capital area, bringing the overall number of Finnish COVID-19 cases to 57.

New COVID-19 cases have also been registered in Lebanon and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry's Director General Walid Ammar revealed eight new cases of COVID-19, which brings the number of the infected to 59, Lebanon's National news Agency reported. All new cases are from the country's capital of Beirut.

In the Philippines the number of cases has grown from 33 to 49, local ABS-CBN broadcaster reported, citing the data from the country's Health Ministry.

The number of the infected in Belgium has increased to 314, with 47 new cases registered on Tuesday, the Belgian health authority, known as the Federal Public Service Health, food Chain Safety and Environment, said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently ramping up in Europe, with Italy, Spain, France and Germany being the most affected countries.