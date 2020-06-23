UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In DR Congo Surpasses 6,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has surpassed 6,000, the office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the country said on Tuesday.

According to the WHO, the African country has recorded 102 new infections over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 6,027.

This includes 6,026 are confirmed cases and one suspected case.

Since the outbreak, the death toll has reached 135, including one fatality that is suspected to be caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, 861 patients have fully recovered.

