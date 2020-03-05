Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ecuador Reaches 13 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of those infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ecuador has increased by three, taking the total to 13, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Health Ministry has detected three more patients with the coronavirus disease, the total number of [COVID-19] cases in Ecuador is 13," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The new patients were infected with the virus after coming into contact with the country's first person to contract the disease, an Ecuadorian woman in her 70s who came back from a trip to Spain on February 14. She was registered on Saturday and is currently in intensive care.

So far, more than 95,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, and over 3,200 others have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 patients have recovered.