Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Ecuador Reaches 1,595 With 36 Fatalities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ecuador Reaches 1,595 With 36 Fatalities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Ecuador has registered 192 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the past day, bringing the total to 1,595 cases and 36 fatalities, Ecuadorian Secretary of Risk Management Alexandra Ocles said on Friday.

"The figures are as follows: 1,595 confirmed cases, 2,148 suspected cases, and 36 people have died," Ocles said in a briefing, broadcast on Ecuadorian Telecommunications Ministry's Facebook account.

According to Ocles, the coastal province of Guayas and its capital of Guayaquil remain the epicenter of the infection in Ecuador.

She also said that the overwhelming majority of patients are in self-quarantine at home, while 152 people are hospitalized and 71 people are in stable condition.

Amid the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency on March 17, setting a curfew and limiting domestic movements.

As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally has crossed the milestone of 500,000 cases with over 23,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.

