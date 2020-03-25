Number of COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Surpasses 400 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Egypt has increased by 36 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 402, spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Mugahed said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the death toll has reached 20, with one fatality being recorded over the past 24 hours. In addition, 80 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the authorities introduced a curfew in the country from 19:00 to 06:00 local time (from 17:00 to 04:00 GMT) starting on Wednesday for two weeks as part of the fight against the coronavirus. In addition, all places of public gathering will be closed for two weeks.