UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Egypt Surpasses 400 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Surpasses 400 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Egypt has increased by 36 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 402, spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Mugahed said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the death toll has reached 20, with one fatality being recorded over the past 24 hours. In addition, 80 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the authorities introduced a curfew in the country from 19:00 to 06:00 local time (from 17:00 to 04:00 GMT) starting on Wednesday for two weeks as part of the fight against the coronavirus. In addition, all places of public gathering will be closed for two weeks.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

2 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

1 hour ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

1 hour ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

1 hour ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.