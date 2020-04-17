UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Estonia Rises By 25 To 1,459 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Estonia Rises By 25 to 1,459 - Health Ministry

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 25 to 1,459 in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 25 to 1,459 in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.

"Across the country, 1,459 Estonian citizens have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 37,000 tests for the virus have been carried out since January 31. A total of 129 patients remain in hospitals, 11 of them are on ventilators," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the overall death toll in the country is 38, while 145 more people were discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Lithuania registered 21 new coronavirus cases in the past day that brought the total toll to 1,149. The Baltic nation's government also said that 32 patients have died since the start of the outbreak, and 210 more recovered.

In neighboring Latvia, the number of COVID-19 cases increased from 675 to 682 over the past day, according to the country's Disease Prevention and Control Center.

Related Topics

Died Estonia Lithuania Latvia January From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's New Prime Minister to Pay 1st Germany Vi ..

3 minutes ago

Another 10 corona patients recovered at Mayo hospi ..

3 minutes ago

Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim appointed as acting Dean KMC ..

3 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat chants “Sab se Pehlay Pakistan!”

12 minutes ago

2,669 corona tests conducted in one day: Punjab He ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.