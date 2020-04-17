Number of COVID-19 Cases in Estonia Rises By 25 to 1,459 - Health Ministry

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 25 to 1,459 in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 25 to 1,459 in the past day, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.

"Across the country, 1,459 Estonian citizens have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 37,000 tests for the virus have been carried out since January 31. A total of 129 patients remain in hospitals, 11 of them are on ventilators," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the overall death toll in the country is 38, while 145 more people were discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Lithuania registered 21 new coronavirus cases in the past day that brought the total toll to 1,149. The Baltic nation's government also said that 32 patients have died since the start of the outbreak, and 210 more recovered.

In neighboring Latvia, the number of COVID-19 cases increased from 675 to 682 over the past day, according to the country's Disease Prevention and Control Center.