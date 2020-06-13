Number of COVID-19 Cases in EU Continues to Decline But Vigilance Required - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the European Union continues to decline, although member states must remain vigilant while the pandemic is still ongoing across the world, Stella Kyriakides, European commissioner for health and food safety, said Friday.

"Numbers of COVID-19 infections in the EU continue to decline. As the latest Risk Assessment from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control shows, as of 9 June, the 14-day incidence in the EU overall has declined by 80% since the peak on 9 April," Kyriakides said in a press release after a virtual meeting of EU health ministers earlier in the day.

Despite the falling number of active cases, the commissioner said that EU countries must maintain a high level of alertness as the pandemic continues.

"It is clear however that the pandemic is not over, and we are not yet out of the woods with this virus. Continued vigilance is a must, and we must be ready to roll back the relaxation of measures if needed," Kyriakides said.

The European Commission launched the EU4Health initiative on May 28, which will see Brussels invest 9.4 billion Euros ($10.3 billion) to improve the preparedness of member states' health systems for any future outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Friday morning, has registered more than 1.4 million positive tests for COVID-19 in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom since the start of the outbreak. A total of 4,730 new positive tests were reported over the previous 24 hours.