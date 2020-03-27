UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Finland Exceeds 1,000 - Health Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Finland has increased to 1,025, The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), which is part of the Health Ministry, said on Friday.

"By March 27, a total of 1,025 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Finland.

This figure is based on laboratory-confirmed figures collected manually by THL directly from hospital districts," the THL said on its website.

There are also 108 hospitalized patients and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization has counted 465,915 confirmed cases throughout the world, with the overall death toll standing at 21,031.

