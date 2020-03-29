Number of COVID-19 Cases in Finland Increases to 1,218 With 11 Fatalities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A total of 1,218 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Finland, while the number of people who died of the disease has risen to 11, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the authorities reported 1,163 coronavirus cases and nine fatalities.

"There were 1,218 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Finland as of March 29. This figure is based on laboratory-verified data that THL collected manually in the regions," the institute said, adding that 11 people died of COVID-19 and 134 had been hospitalized.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 665,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.