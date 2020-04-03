UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Finland Increases By 97 To 1,615 - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Finland has registered 97 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 1,615, the country's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Finland has registered 97 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 1,615, the country's Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday.

"As of April 3, Finland has 1,615 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

This figure is based on laboratory-verified data that THL manually collected in the regions," the institute said in a statement.

So far, 20 patients have died from the disease, the health authorities added.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Friday that it had begun sending out letters containing information about the coronavirus and means to prevent its spread with the relevant decision being made on March 12. All letters will be sent no later than April 9, the ministry noted.

