UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Finland Reaches 1,163 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Finland Reaches 1,163 - Health Authorities

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Finland increased to 1,163 from 1,025, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Saturday

HELSINKI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Finland increased to 1,163 from 1,025, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Saturday.

"By March 28, a total of 1,163 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Finland. This figure is based on laboratory-confirmed figures collected manually by THL directly in the regions," the THL said.

Nine patients with coronavirus have died in Finland.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Netherlands also confirmed new coronavirus cases on Saturday � the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,762 after 1,159 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said, adding that 93 people died from coronavirus-related complications, and the death toll reached 639.

On the global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 615,000, with over 28,000 deaths and over 135,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.

Related Topics

World Europe Died Finland Netherlands March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Journalist may contact anytime to undergo a test f ..

28 seconds ago

Fleetwood wants Ryder Cup to be 'shining light' af ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Police arrests people from several mosqu ..

1 minute ago

Work in railways factories, offices continues unde ..

1 minute ago

Russian Sports Ministry Suspends Operation of Trai ..

1 minute ago

Shehbaz thanks Chinese leadership for sending medi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.