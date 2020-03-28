Number of COVID-19 Cases in Finland Reaches 1,163 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Finland increased to 1,163 from 1,025, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Saturday.

"By March 28, a total of 1,163 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Finland. This figure is based on laboratory-confirmed figures collected manually by THL directly in the regions," the THL said.

Nine patients with coronavirus have died in Finland.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Netherlands also confirmed new coronavirus cases on Saturday � the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,762 after 1,159 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said, adding that 93 people died from coronavirus-related complications, and the death toll reached 639.

On the global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 615,000, with over 28,000 deaths and over 135,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks official statistics from countries around the world.