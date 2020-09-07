Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Approaching 325,000 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in France has increased by 7,071 over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's tally to 324,777, Sante Publique, the national health agency, said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the death toll from the disease in France has reached 30,701, with 20,225 fatalities being recorded in hospitals.

Over the past week, as many as 1,704 COVID-19 patient have been admitted to hospitals, with 288 of them transferred to intensive care units, the agency added.

France is currently experiencing a second surge in COVID-19 infections, with the new daily record high of 7,379 infections registered on August 28. In the wake of the resurgence, the government has reimposed some sanitary measures across the country, in particular, the requirement to wear face masks.