UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In France Approaching 325,000 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Approaching 325,000 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in France has increased by 7,071 over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's tally to 324,777, Sante Publique, the national health agency, said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the death toll from the disease in France has reached 30,701, with 20,225 fatalities being recorded in hospitals.

Over the past week, as many as 1,704 COVID-19 patient have been admitted to hospitals, with 288 of them transferred to intensive care units, the agency added.

France is currently experiencing a second surge in COVID-19 infections, with the new daily record high of 7,379 infections registered on August 28. In the wake of the resurgence, the government has reimposed some sanitary measures across the country, in particular, the requirement to wear face masks.

Related Topics

France August Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

3 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

4 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.