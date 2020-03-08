UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In France Approaching 1,000, 16 People Already Died - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Approaching 1,000, 16 People Already Died - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France is approaching 1,000, with 16 fatalities, local media reported on Saturday, citing the French Health Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the national government said that the number of those infected with the virus reached 716, while 11 people died from the disease.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a total of 949 people have been confirmed as having the disease. Within this context, kindergartens and schools will be closed in the departments of Haut-Rhin and Oise for two weeks starting from March 9.

Related Topics

France Died March Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

47 minutes ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

47 minutes ago

If unchecked, Hindu supremacist ideology to target ..

47 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for freeze on military activities ..

49 minutes ago

Italy coronavirus toll tops 230, cases near 6,000

49 minutes ago

Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,00 ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.