Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Approaching 1,000, 16 People Already Died - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France is approaching 1,000, with 16 fatalities, local media reported on Saturday, citing the French Health Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the national government said that the number of those infected with the virus reached 716, while 11 people died from the disease.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a total of 949 people have been confirmed as having the disease. Within this context, kindergartens and schools will be closed in the departments of Haut-Rhin and Oise for two weeks starting from March 9.