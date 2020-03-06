UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In France Exceeds 570, Death Toll Reaches 9 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:57 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Exceeds 570, Death Toll Reaches 9 - Reports

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France increased by 154 people to 577 people over less than 24 hours, while the death toll has risen to nine people, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the country's health authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France increased by 154 people to 577 people over less than 24 hours, while the death toll has risen to nine people, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the country's health authorities.

According to the broadcaster, the authorities have confirmed that two more people died from the disease earlier on Friday.

To date, the number of those infected globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,400 people have recovered.

