Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Nears 130,000 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in France has increased by 1,520 to 129,859 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the death toll has grown by 367 to 23,660.

The ministry said that a total of 27,484 patients were currently in hospitals. Meanwhile, 46,886 people recovered and were released from medical facilities across the country.

The number of patients who are currently in intensive case units stands at 4,387, according to the French health authorities.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that shops in the country would gradually be allowed to reopen from May 11 as the country looked to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the pandemic. The prime minister added that all those using public transport must wear a protective mask that covers their nose and mouth, even as the lockdown measures were being lifted.