Number Of COVID-19 Cases In France Passes 16,000, Over 670 People Died- Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of people who got infected with coronavirus in France has increased by 1,500 to 16,018 over the past 24 hours, the country's director general of health, Jerome Salomon, said on Sunday, adding that the number of fatalities has grown from 562 to 674.

"In France, there are 16,018 cases, 35 percent of those infected are people under 65," Salomon said at a briefing, adding that 674 people died, while 7,240 more were hospitalized.

 The previous reports indicated that 14,459 people had contracted COVID-19 in the country.

