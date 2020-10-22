Number Of COVID-19 Cases In France Surpasses 1 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The number of people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in France, has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) says.
According to the university, the exact number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France stands at 1,000,369 as of 02:00 GMT.
The death toll from COVID-19 in France amounts to 34,075 people, the university adds.
France has thus become the second EU nation with more than 1 million coronavirus cases following Spain.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.12 million fatalities, according to JHU.