Number Of COVID-19 Cases In France Surpasses 1 Million - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Surpasses 1 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The number of people, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in France, has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) says.

According to the university, the exact number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France stands at 1,000,369 as of 02:00 GMT.

The death toll from COVID-19 in France amounts to 34,075 people, the university adds.

France has thus become the second EU nation with more than 1 million coronavirus cases following Spain.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.12 million fatalities, according to JHU.

