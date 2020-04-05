Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Surpasses 70,000, Death Toll Tops 8,000 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in France has surpassed 70,000, the country's health authorities confirmed in a statement on Sunday, adding that the death toll has also risen above 8,000.

According to the statement, published on the Ministry of Health's website, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the start of the outbreak now stands at 70,478, a rise of 2,143 since Saturday.

Additionally, medical officials reported that the death toll has reached 8,078, comprising 5,889 people who died in hospitals and 2,189 people who died in nursing homes and other medical facilities.

A total of 357 deaths were reported in the country's hospitals in the preceding 24 hours, the medical authorities stated.