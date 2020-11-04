Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Tops 1.5 Million - Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) More than 36,000 coronavirus cases have been registered in France over the past day, the total number of people infected since the beginning of the epidemic has exceeded 1.5 million, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said in a statement.

Over 52,500 cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday.

A total of 38,289 people have died from the disease, 430 of them in the past day.

In line with Johns Hopkins University data, France has overall recorded 1,460,780 coronavirus cases, with 37,485 deaths and 123,664 recoveries.

Amid a significant increase in the number of COVID cases in France, the country imposed a new nationwide quarantine on October 30, which will last until at least December 1.