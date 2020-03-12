Number of COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Reaches 25 - Authorities

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Georgia has reached 25, the government said on Thursday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 25. Under quarantine - 245. Under hospital supervision - 58," the government said.

Most of the patients who tested positive had recently traveled to Italy, Iran or Spain, which are all in the Top 10 most affected countries.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. More than 100 countries worldwide, including all European countries ” with the exception of Montenegro ” have confirmed coronavirus cases on their soil.