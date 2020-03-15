Number of COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Reaches 33 - Authorities

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Georgia has reached 33, the government said on Sunday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 33. Under quarantine - 427.

Under hospital supervision - 73," the government said.

Most of the patients who tested positive had recently traveled to Italy, Iran or Spain, which are all in the top 10 most affected countries.

On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia stood at 30.