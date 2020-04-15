UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Exceeds 127,500 - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Germany confirmed 2,486 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 127,584, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

According to the institute, 285 COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 3,254.

The country also registered more than 72,600 recoveries.

In Germany, the southern state of Bavaria is the most affected ” the region reports 34,294 COVID-19 cases.

