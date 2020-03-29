UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Exceeds 52,500 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by 3,965 over the past 24 hours to 52,547, with the death toll reaching 389, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers have been recorded in Bavaria (total of 12,881 cases), North Rhine-Westphalia (11,400) and Baden-Wurttemberg (9,794).

Berlin has 2,396 cases.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of number of COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 665,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.

