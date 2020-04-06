UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Exceeds 95,000, Death Toll Tops 1,434 - Koch Institute

Mon 06th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has jumped by 3,677 to 95,391, and the death toll has risen by 92 to 1,434 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said.

According to the latest data, most cases have been recorded in Bavaria (24,974), North Rhine-Westphalia (19,384) and Baden-Wurttemberg (19,395). Berlin has 3,670 cases.

Germany remains the third most affected country in Europe after Spain and Italy in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients. There are over 620,000 cases throughout Europe.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at 1,274,923, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, almost 70,000 have died.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

