Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Nears 200,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Nears 200,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 351 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 199,726, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

The death toll has grown by three to 9,071 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 412 new cases and three fatalities.

The World Health Organization proclaimed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 577,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

