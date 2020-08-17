UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Surpasses 224,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 561 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 224,014, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has increased by one to 9,232 people.

Over 202,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 625 new coronavirus cases and zero fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

