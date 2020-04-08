Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 103,000 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease in Germany has exceeded 103,000, and the death toll reached 1,814, media reported on Tuesday, citing data provided by Federal states.

According to the German n-tv broadcaster, the number of coronavirus cases in the country amounts to 103,036 as of 8:25 p. m. local time (18:25 GMT).

About 33,300 people have fully recovered from the disease, the media added.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 81,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.