Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Germany Tops 125,000 After Surging By 2,082 - Authorities

Tue 14th April 2020

Germany's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 2,082 to 125,098 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Germany's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 2,082 to 125,098 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased by 170 to 2,969, according to Germany's central institution for monitoring infections diseases.

As many as 68,200 people in Germany have recovered from the coronavirus, the institute said, adding that 3,600 recoveries have been registered over the past 24 hours.

According to the update, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (33,569), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (25,300) and Baden-Wurttemberg (25,040). The German capital city of Berlin has confirmed 4,668 COVID-19 cases, the institute said.

