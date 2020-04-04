Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Exceeds 3,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease in India has reached 3,072 after 170 new patients were diagnosed with the disease earlier in the day, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The previous data indicated that there were 2,902 COVID-19 cases across the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 212 people have recovered from the disease, and 75 died.

The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus � the state now has 490 cases.

The capital territory, Delhi, has 445 cases, and Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 411 cases.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.