UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Exceeds 3Mln - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Exceeds 3Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) India has confirmed 69,239 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 3.04 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases exceeds 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

According to the Indian health authorities, over the past 16 days, one million cases of the infection were registered in the country.

The death toll from the disease has reached 56,700 people, with about 1,000 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.28 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.

Related Topics

India Brazil United States Sunday Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

11 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

11 hours ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

11 hours ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.