Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Exceeds 3Mln - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) India has confirmed 69,239 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 3.04 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases exceeds 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

According to the Indian health authorities, over the past 16 days, one million cases of the infection were registered in the country.

The death toll from the disease has reached 56,700 people, with about 1,000 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 2.28 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.