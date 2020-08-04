Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Grows by 53,050 to Over 1.85Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) India has reported 53,050 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, which marks the sixth consecutive day of the number of new infections standing above 50,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the overall tally has reached 1,855,745.

The death toll from the disease has reached 38,938, with 803 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 1.23 million people have recovered in India.

The highest number of new cases were detected in states of Uttar Pradesh (2,168), Andhra Pradesh (1,973) and Maharashtra (1,519).

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil.