UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Nears 30,000, Death Toll Exceeds 900 - Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Nears 30,000, Death Toll Exceeds 900 - Government

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Indian health authorities have recorded 1,543 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, taking to total to 29,435, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India said in an update on Tuesday.

The previous two days saw the number of COVID-19 cases in India increase from 26,496 to 27,892.

The current total of 29,435 cases includes 21,632 active cases, 934 fatalities ” an increase of 62 over the past day ” and 6,868 recoveries, including 683 newly recorded, according to the ministry's update.

Most cases have been confirmed in the central Maharashtra state (8,590), followed by the the westernmost Gujarat state (3,548) and the greater New Delhi area (3,108), as stated in the update.

A total of 170 regions were designated as hotbeds of infection by the Indian Health Ministry, another 207 regions were marked as being affected by the outbreak, while 400 others were declared "green zones" free of infection.

India has been on coronavirus lockdown since March 25, set to expire on May 3.

Related Topics

India New Delhi March May Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

6 minutes ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.