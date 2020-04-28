Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Nears 30,000, Death Toll Exceeds 900 - Government

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Indian health authorities have recorded 1,543 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, taking to total to 29,435, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India said in an update on Tuesday.

The previous two days saw the number of COVID-19 cases in India increase from 26,496 to 27,892.

The current total of 29,435 cases includes 21,632 active cases, 934 fatalities ” an increase of 62 over the past day ” and 6,868 recoveries, including 683 newly recorded, according to the ministry's update.

Most cases have been confirmed in the central Maharashtra state (8,590), followed by the the westernmost Gujarat state (3,548) and the greater New Delhi area (3,108), as stated in the update.

A total of 170 regions were designated as hotbeds of infection by the Indian Health Ministry, another 207 regions were marked as being affected by the outbreak, while 400 others were declared "green zones" free of infection.

India has been on coronavirus lockdown since March 25, set to expire on May 3.