Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Reaches 17,265 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease in India has increased by more than 1,500 bringing the total toll to 17,265, the country's Health Ministry reported on Monday.

The previous reports indicated that 15,712 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the ministry, a total of 543 people died of the disease across the country, 2,546 more recovered and were discharged from hospitals, and one patient left the country.

The biggest number of cases ” 4,203 ones ” have been registered in the central state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 2,003 cases.

Last week, the ministry published a list of 170 districts it designated as hotspots of infection. However, some 400 regions where no cases of infection were registered were labeled green zones.

India is currently under the world's largest lockdown, with 1.4 billion people ordered to stay indoors until at least May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown through May 3 while some agricultural activity will be allowed to resume later in April.