Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Reaches 39 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) India has confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people of one family in the state of Kerala, which brings the total number of those infected to 39, media reported on Sunday, citing the country's health minister, KK Shailaja.

According to the Indian NDTV broadcaster, three members of the family visited Italy but did not notify the authorities upon arrival and missed screening. They and their two infected relatives are currently hospitalized.

So far, COVID-19 has killed over 3,600 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,000 patients have already recovered from the disease.