Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Reaches 56 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Reaches 56 - Reports

India has confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state of Kerala, which brings the total number of those infected in the country to 56, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) India has confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state of Kerala, which brings the total number of those infected in the country to 56, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the state's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, three of those infected arrived from Italy, while the others caught the virus when contacting with them. The condition of all patients is stable, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the national Air Force had evacuated part of a group, comprising 58 Indian pilgrims, from Iran, which has been the hardest hit country by the coronavirus disease in the middle East.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 110 countries. According to Johns Hopkins University, which collects data from a variety of sources worldwide, the virus has infected more than 115,000 people throughout the world, and over 4,000 people died. Meanwhile, nearly 64,000 have recovered.

