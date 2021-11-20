UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 10,302 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 10,302 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) India has confirmed 10,302 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,499,925, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 465,349 people, with 267 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.9 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 11,106 new coronavirus cases, with 459 fatalities.

