Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 12,143 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) India has confirmed 12,143 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,892,746, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 155,550 people, with 103 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.6 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,309 new COVID-19 cases and 87 new fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 27.49 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 108.17 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.38 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.