Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 12,729 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fri 05th November 2021

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) India has confirmed 12,729 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,333,754, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 459,873 people, with 221 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.72 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,885 new coronavirus cases, with 461 fatalities.

