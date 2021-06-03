UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 134,154 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 134,154 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) India has confirmed 134,154 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 28,441,986 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 337,989 people, with 2,887 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 26.39 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 132,788 new coronavirus cases, with 3,207 fatalities.

