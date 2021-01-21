Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 15,223 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) India has confirmed 15,223 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,610,883, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 152,869 people, with 151 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.

26 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 24.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 96.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.