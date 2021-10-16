UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 15,981 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) India has confirmed 15,981 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,053,573, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 451,980 people, with 166 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.39 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 16,862 new coronavirus cases, with 379 fatalities.

