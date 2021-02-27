UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 16,488 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 16,488 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) India has confirmed 16,488 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 11,079,979, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 156,938 people, with 113 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.76 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country registered 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 28.48 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 113.39 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.51 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

9 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

10 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

10 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

10 hours ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.