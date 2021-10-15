UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 16,862 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 16,862 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) India has confirmed 16,862 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,037,592, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 451,814 people, with 379 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 33.38 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 18,987 new coronavirus cases, with 246 fatalities.

