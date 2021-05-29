Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 173,790 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) India has confirmed 173,790 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,729,247 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 322,512 people, with 3,617 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 25,17 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 186,364 new coronavirus cases, with 3,660 fatalities.