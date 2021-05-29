UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 173,790 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 173,790 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) India has confirmed 173,790 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,729,247 the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 322,512 people, with 3,617 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 25,17 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 186,364 new coronavirus cases, with 3,660 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

9 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

9 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

9 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.