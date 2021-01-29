Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 18,855 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) India has confirmed 18,855 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,720,048, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 154,010 people, with 163 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.39 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the southern Asian nation recorded 11,666 new coronavirus cases and 123 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 25.75 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 101.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.