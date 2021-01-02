Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 19,078 to Over 10.3Mln - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) India has confirmed 19,078 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,305,788, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 149,218 people, with 224 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.9 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 20,035 new cases of the coronavirus and 256 deaths.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 20.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.82 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.